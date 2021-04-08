ARC Automotive, Inc., located in the PowerCom Industrial Center, is expanding production of its proprietary air bag components in response to increased demand worldwide.
As a result, the Hartsville facility is looking to hire 10 new employees through its Job Fair on Monday, April 12 at the Community Center, and continue the hiring process until the company adds 65 new employees by the end of 2021.
Kristy Rogers, Director of Human Resources, said ARC is excited to expand employment in Hartsville, where they currently have a stable committed workforce. “We have a product that is in great demand and we need good people to help us meet our orders in the marketplace,” she said.
According to Tim Frazier, director of ARC Hartsville, “Our facility currently has 15 employees making products for passenger air bag modules designed to save lives.
These workers understand the importance of their work and are dedicated to our success.”
The Hartsville ARC facility started construction in 2016 and began production in 2017. Plans are underway to add additional buildings to the site.
Employees are being hired to fill Senior Production Associate positions. This position works four 10-hour days per week with a starting salary of $14 per hour for the day shift and $14.65 for the night shift.
Potential employees need a high school diploma or GED, knowledge in the use of standard measuring instruments and basic mathematics skills.
Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance from the first day of employment, two weeks of vacation and one week paid sick leave per year. All new hires receive a full month of training along with a clothing and protective eyewear allowance.
With 11 locations around the world, ARC produces inflator propellent for automobile air bags. For additional information or to apply online, please visit arcautomotive.com.
