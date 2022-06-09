All-star tournaments are just around the corner, and Hartsville has two T-ball teams, one girls coach-pitch team, two boys coach-pitch boys teams, and one girls softball team that will take part in a backyard tournament in Portland from next Monday through Saturday.
The tournament will consist of a round-robin format.
Hartsville will also compete in a double elimination tournament in Lafayette from June 21-25.
The Little League boys (age 9-10) will compete in a sanctioned area tournament in Hartsville on from June 20-23, with the top finishers moving on to the district tournament.
The Little League boys (11-12) will compete in their sanctioned area tournament in Westmoreland on from June 27-30, with the top finishers advancing to their district tournament.
TCHS hoops gone camping
Summer basketball camps are going on all around the area, and the Trousdale County High School boys basketball team competed in camps at Watertown and Centennial high schools last week.
“We faced some familiar foes in Eagleville, Jackson County, Clay County, and Monterey,” Yellow Jacket head coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We also faced East Hickman.
“We lost a lot of seniors, but this group is showing a lot of growth already. I’m excited to see this group in action in season, because they love to compete.”
TCHS continues to compete with contests at Lipscomb Academy on Thursday, at Cookeville on Monday, and at Gallatin on Wednesday.
