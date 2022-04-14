Area arrests
Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department
Clifton Michael Corley, 38, the 3600 block of Old Highway 25, Hartsville, charged with aggravated domestic assault on April 4 by Officer Dusty Cato.
Kimberly May St. Clair, 37, the 100 block of Carter Lane, Castalian Springs, charged with failure to appear on April 4 by Officer Robert Enoch.
Joseph Mark Merryman, 65, the 1500 block of Dixon Springs Road, Dixon Springs, charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle on April 5 by Officer Phillip Harper.
Nicholas Colby Tubbs, 35, the 600 block of McMurry East, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on April 6 by Officer Travis Blair.
Jimmy Lee Carson, 37, the 100 block of Rogers Street, Hartsville, charged with allowing dog to roam on April 6 by Officer Randy Linville.
Andrew Chattin Moore, 36, the 1400 block of St. Edward Drive, Austin, Texas, charged with probation violation on April 8 by Officer Troy Calhoun.
Jeffery Reed Linder, 41, the 2000 block of Highway 231 South, Castalian Springs, charged with General Sessions contempt of court on April 8.
Christopher Stephen Thomas, 48, the 2600 block of Skillet Creek Road, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on April 9 by Officer Phillip Harper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.