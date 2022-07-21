Jacob Noah Ashley, 19, the 4000 block of Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, Georgia, charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage and failure to give immediate notice on an accident on July 14.
Jeremy Eugene Darnell, 40, the 3000 block of Fort Blount Road, Hartsville, charged with criminal trespassing on July 17.
Rick Nelson Dunn, 50, the 100 block of Parker Lane, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on July 14.
Jonathan William Gore, 37, the 100 block of Adkinson Road, Lebanon, charged with failure to appear on July 12.
Sheldon Blake Grisham, 27, the 900 block of Goodwin Road, Cookeville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license on July 16.
Barbara Jean Taylor, 50, the 100 block of Locke Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license on July 16.
Sean Lamont Whitright, 25, the 11,000 block of Cedar Bend Drive, Grand Blanc, Michigan, charged with two counts of failure to appear on July 13.
