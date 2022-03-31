Area arrests
Trousdale County Sheriff’s DepartmentRichard William Schumacher, 47, the 200 block of Main St., Hartsville, charged with criminal trespassing and violation of probation on March 23 by Officer Jesse Gentry.
Jessie Lee Dickens, 52, Hartsville, charged with criminal trespassing on March 23 by Officer Jesse Gentry.
Christopher James Blackburn, 27, the 2100 block of Celina Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation by Officer Travis Blair.
Charles Owens, 28, the 700 block of Demoss Street, Gallatin, charged with failure to appear, sex offender violation and tampering with a monitoring device on March 24 by Officer Travis Blair.
Patrick Gay Gassaway, 23, the 100 block of Clear Creek Road, Liberty, charged with failure to appear on March 24 by Officer Jesse Gentry.
Alexis Marie Hines, 20, the 300 block of Martin Ave., Lebanon, charged with failure to appear on March 25 by Officer Jesse Gentry.
Timothy Gayton Ross, 48, the 100 block of Macon Way, Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault on March 25 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Julie Marie Sann, 40, the 700 block of East McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on March 25 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Joshua Logan McMurtery, 23, the 100 block of Indigo Lane, Bethpage, charged with reckless endangerment on March 25 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Carla Jo Harrison, 47, the 700 block of Belcher Lane, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on March 25 by Officer Dusty Cato.
Ricky Felton Smith, 26, Stonewall Highway, Carthage, charged with writing a worthless check on March 26 by Officer Travis Blair.
Rebecca Brooke Payne, 40, the 200 block of Broadway, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on March 27 by Officer Dusty Cato.
Tennessee Highway PatrolMolly Rebecca Beasley, 43, the 100 block of Jones St., Lafayette, charged with possession of stolen property, simple possession of a schedule VI substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on March 21 by Officer Adam Cothron.
