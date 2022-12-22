Antonio Anthony Burnley, the 100 block of Gregory St., Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Dec. 16.
Samuel Reese Durham, the 1200 block of Glasgow Branch Road, Hartsville, charged with misdemeanor driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license and sex offender act violation on Dec. 13.
Hattie Ann Hickey, the 100 block of Wilson Street, Hartsville, charged with two counts of writing a worthless check on Dec. 12.
James Christopher Kittrell, Old Sanders Creek Road, Carthage, charged with probation violation on Dec. 12.
Marvin Isaac Minor, Jr., the 100 block of Planters St., Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on Dec. 17.
Walter Moreland Neal, the 200 block of Fonteynay Drive, Lebanon, charged with probation violation on Dec. 18.
Farrakhan Abduhl Porter, the 2100 block of River Valley Drive, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Dec. 19.
Mickey Jay Ray, the 900 block of Turner Drive, Hartsville, charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon on Dec. 18.
Jennifer Cammara Stewart, the 100 block of Parkhurst Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Dec. 12.
Donna Kay Tarver, the 700 block of Canada Drive, Obion, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possessing methamphetamine, manufacturing/delivering/selling a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and introducing and possessing contraband into a penal institute on Dec. 18.
