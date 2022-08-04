Benjamin Garrett Baker, the 700 block of Boat Dock Road, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on July 30.
Rhonda Carol Graves, the 2000 block of Lick Creek Road, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on July 25.
Debbie M. Jackson, the 1000 block of Nature Trail, Castalian Springs, charged with two counts of consensual sexual contact with inmates on July 26.
Aaron Timothy Morrison, the 100 block of Hickory Ridge Road, Hartsville, charged with introduction and possession of contraband in penal institute and simple drug possession with casual exchange on July 25.
Jose Davis Serrano, the 100 block of Belgium Court, Hermitage, charged with allowing livestock to roam on July 27.
Richard Lee Smith, Jr., the 400 block of Lauren Lane, Westmoreland, charged with assault on July 29.
Jackie Devon Tittle, the 100 block of Locke Lane, Hartsville, charged with seven counts of forgery, criminal impersonation, and driving with a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license on July 25.
Erin Leah Wilder, the 200 block of Roger Street, Hartsville, charged with two counts of probation violation on July 29.
