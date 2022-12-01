Craig Ryan Brown, the 600 block of Oldham Road, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on Nov. 27.
Shannon Michelle Leonard, the 700 block of Governor Hall Road, Bethpage, charged with driving under the influence and fabricating/tampering with evidence on Nov. 24.
Brandy Renee Moss, the 2400 block of Benton Young Road, Cookeville, charged with failure to appear on Nov. 21.
Haven Chance Pettit, homeless, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Nov. 25.
Roger Lee Robinette, the 1700 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, Hartsville, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Nov. 23.
Mason Edward Sullins, the 3300 block of Hartsville Road, Lafayette, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.