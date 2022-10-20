Austin Glynn Carver, the 700 block of McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, charged with misdemeanor fugitive from justice on Oct. 14.
Roger Glenn Hendricks, the 300 block of Freeman Lane, Hartsville, charged with aggravated domestic assault, interference with emergency call, aggravated kidnapping, and vandalism on Oct. 9.
Sherry McKay Masters, the 800 block of Patterson Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic assault on Oct. 9.
Henry Johnson Mitchell, Jr., the 300 block of Andrews Ave., Hartsville, charged with two counts of failure to appear on Oct. 11.
Chawanna Lorine Mockabee, the 500 block of Peaches Ridge Road, Clarksville, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling a controlled substance, simple possession with casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and introduction and possession of contraband in a penal institute on Oct. 9.
Haleigh Marie Mungle, the 100 block of Wright Lane, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Oct. 14.
Peter Thomas O’Connor, the 2100 block of Austin Road, Lafayette, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license and driving under the influence on Oct. 15.
Justus Earl Ring, the 2400 block of Oldham Road, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on Oct. 10.
