Antonio Anthony Jermaine Burnley, the 100 block of Gregory Street, Hartsville, charged with misdemeanor probation violation on Feb. 1.
Samuel Reese Durham, the 1600 block of Glasgow Branch Road, Hartsville, charged with sex offender act violation on Jan. 30.
Christopher Edward Gregg, the 2400 block of Old Lafayette Road, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Feb. 2.
Michael Rashad Harper, the 400 block of Darrell Lane, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Feb. 3.
Jeffery Stephen Hornsby, the 100 block of Carter Lane, Castalian Springs, charged with driving under the influence on Feb. 4.
Rebecca Dawn Newman, the 100 block of Rankin Road, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear and probation violation on Feb. 3.
Christopher Stephen Thomas, the 2600 block of Skillet Creek Road, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on Feb. 3.
Charles Matthew White, the 600 block of Industrial Park St., Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Feb. 2.
