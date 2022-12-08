Shannon Gray Gassaway, the 200 block of Broadway St., Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault on Nov. 28.
Jeremiah Jacob Graves, the 200 block of Dogwood Ave., Hartsville, charged with aggravated criminal trespass and vandalism on Nov. 30.
Jacob Eric Groff, the 200 block of Nesbitt Lane, Madison, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Nov. 28.
James Darryl Lamar, Jr., the 5300 block of New Harmony Road, Hartsville, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possessing methamphetamine, manufacturing and selling a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon during a felony on Dec. 2.
Kelsey Nicole Nolan, the 800 block of Due West Circle, Lafayette, charged with two counts of simple possession with casual exchange and probation violation on Nov. 29.
Kayla Ann O’Neal, the 4500 block of Browning Branch Road, Bethpage, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Dec. 5.
Randall Joe Persinger, Jr., the 3200 block of Seabrook Way, White Pine, charged with larceny on Dec. 1.
Cody James Smith, the 1700 block of Walnut Grove Road, Hartsville, charged with domestic aggravated assault on Dec. 3.
James Martin Ware, the 2000 block of River Valley Road, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Dec. 1.
Tyler James Ware, the 2000 block of River Valley Road, Hartsville, charged with aggravated domestic assault on Dec. 1.
Ignacio Arellano Zetina, the 100 block of Williams Avenue, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license, failure to give immediate notice on an accident, and leaving the scene of an accident with damage on Nov. 29.
