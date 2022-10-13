Michael Glenn Cates, the 1600 block of Williamson Drive, Columbia, charged with probation violation on Oct. 3.
Daniel Lamont Corder, the 100 block of Gregory Street, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia on Oct. 4.
Gregory Devere Crenshaw, the 100 block of Walnut Crest Drive, Gallatin, charged with failure to appear on Oct. 7.
Taylor Nicole Goolsby, the 400 block of Franklin Avenue, Lafayette, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license, driving under the influence, and evading arrest by motor vehicle on Oct. 8.
Roger Glenn Hendricks, the 300 block of Freeman Lane, Hartsville, charged with aggravated domestic assault, interference with emergency call, aggravated kidnapping, and vandalism on Oct. 9.
Justin Michael Jones, the 100 block of Morrison Street, Hartsville, charged with assault on Oct. 8.
Stephanie Annette Lewis, the 100 block of Gregory Street, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Oct. 6.
Sherry McKay Masters, the 800 block of Patterson Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic assault on Oct. 9.
Chawanna Lorine Mockabee, the 500 block of Peaches Ridge Road, Clarksville, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling a controlled substance, simple possession with casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and introduction and possession of contraband in a penal institute on Oct. 9.
Joshua Lee Payne, the 1400 block of Alhambra Drive, Lebanon, charged with driving under the influence on Oct. 7.
Dequasheo Markie Wilson, the 500 block of Clairborne Street, Hartsville, charged with criminal impersonation and evading arrest on foot on Oct. 6.
