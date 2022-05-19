Gregory Ray Branam, 34, the 1000 block of Stain Back Avenue, Nashville, charged with forgery on May 11.
Aysia Lanae Drayton, 24, Thompson Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on May 14.
Elijah Zechariah Enoch, 28, the 6000 block of Brandy Lane, Lebanon, charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and driving under the influence on May 15.
Alicia Marie Estes, 33, the 100 block of Neese Drive, Nashville, charged with simple possession of drugs with casual exchange on May 15.
Mark Dewayne Harper, 51, the 100 block of Church St., Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on May 9.
Nichole Victoria Hogan, 35, the 300 block of Front St., Hartsville, charged with theft-shoplifting on May 14.
Jamal Rolaun Lee, 34, the 100 block of Nesse Drive, Nashville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on May 15.
Richard William Schumacher, 47, Hartsville, charged with probation violation, assault and public intoxication on May 9.
Jamie Lee Smith, 39, the 1200 block of Hillsdale Estates, Dixon Springs, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on May 10.
Stevie Wayne Tomlinson, 51, the 700 block of Lovers Lane, Lebanon, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on May 9.
Terry Dale Turner, 47, the 100 block of Swisher Road, Hartsville, charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, failure to appear and probation violation on May 9.
Erica Nicole Vaughn, 42, 7000 block of Fernbank Lane, Memphis, charged with failure to appear on May 9.
Joshua Blain Williams, 29, Harold Lane, Carthage, charged with possession of a weapon during a felony, simple possession of drugs with casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia on May 12.
Jennifer Ann Woodard, 46, the 200 block of Rolling Acres Loop, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.