Lisa Marie Alsup, Poplar Hill Road, Lebanon, charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 20.
Richard Allen Alsup, Poplar Hill Road, Lebanon, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license and driving under the influence on Jan. 20.
Jennifer Renee Arrington, the 8600 block of Walbrook Drive, Knoxville, charged with probation violation on Jan. 20.
Daniel Lamont Corder, the 100 block of Gregory Street, Hartsville, charged with simple drug possession with casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, introducing and possessing contraband in a penal institute, and protective order violation on Jan. 20.
James Adam Daley, the 300 block of Philadelphia Road, Lebanon, charged with bond conditions violation on Jan. 16.
Jacob Riley Hines, the 1400 block of Inman Court, Lebanon, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 21.
Chrissa Makenna Howard, the 700 block of Thoroughbred Lane, Hartsville, charged with vandalism on Jan. 22.
Michael Wayne Knight, the 1400 block of Green Grove Road, Hartsville, charged with abandonment/non-support of a child on Jan. 17.
John Christopher Leonard, the 500 block of Gammons Lane, Hartsville, charged with abandonment/non-support of a child on Jan. 19.
Joshua Brent Luhrs, the 2200 block of Honeysuckle Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 20.
Rodney Ray Torres, the 200 block of Damascus Street, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Jan. 22.
Ryan Lee Trammel, the 1600 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Hartsville, charged with evading arrest on foot on Jan. 23.
Herve Ramont Turner, the 100 block of Hunters Creek Blvd., Lebanon, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Jan. 20.
Dylan Bradley Warner, the 5600 block of New Harmony Road, Hartsville, charged with manufacturing, delivering, and selling a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Jan. 18.
Bradley Allen Zang, the 1200 block of Wentworth Drive, Gallatin, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license and two counts of failure to appear on Jan. 22.
