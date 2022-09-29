Jeffery Todd Barrett, the 1600 block of Spring Creek Road, Lebanon, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 25.
Gregory Kyle Carver, the 100 block of Circle Drive, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license and parole violation on Sept. 23.
Christian Louis Chambers, the 1600 block of Harber Ridge Drive, Antioch, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Sept. 25.
Oscar Salinas Hernandez, the 100 block of Clearview Drive, Lebanon, charged with unlawful use of a driver’s license on Sept. 21.
Demonte Fitzgerald Malone, the 2400 block of Gravel Hill Road, Bethpage, charged with manufacturing, delivering, and selling a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, larceny, and unlawful possession of a weapon on Sept. 23.
Brandon Garrett Moore, the 1200 block of Bass Road, Bethpage, charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 21.
Jonathan Wesley Moore, the 300 block of Janette Avenue, Goodlettsville, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 20.
Kayla Anne Moore, the 1200 block of Bass Road, Bethpage, charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 21.
Joshua Lee Payne, the 1400 block of Alhambra Drive, Lebanon, charged with driving under the influence on Sept 19.
Canas Olvis Salinas, the 300 block of Bakertown Road, Antioch, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license and parole violation on Sept. 20.
Matthew Henry Starling, Gore Lane, Hartsville, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment on Sept. 23.
James Martin Ware, the 2000 block of River Valley Road, Hartsville, charged with non-habitational burglary on Sept. 25.
Amber Nicole Womack, the 2000 block of River Valley Road, Hartsville, charged with non-habitational burglary on Sept. 25.
