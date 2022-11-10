Dustin Todd Banks, the 1700 block of Patterson Road, Griffin, Georgia, charged with being a felony fugitive from justice on Oct. 31.
Michael Leshawn Blanks, the 6500 block of Sparta Pike, Watertown, charged with failure to appear and probation violation on Nov. 6.
Brandon Dwight Bray, the 100 block of Project Drive, Hartsville, charged with criminal trespassing on Nov. 2.
Travis Scott Buckley, the 1000 block of Sulphur College Road, Hartsville, charged with failure to register as a sex offender on Nov. 6.
Terry Wayne Daniels, the 1300 block of Knowles Road, Lebanon, charged with failure to appear on Nov. 3.
Melvin Roy Dill, the 700 block of Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, charged with allowing a dog to roam on Oct. 31.
Zurie Raemon Eddins, the 300 block of Trousdale Ferry Pike, Lebanon, charged with domestic assault, evading arrest on foot, and probation violation on Nov. 6.
Brandon Thomas Fleming, the 900 block of Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, charged with simple possession with casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Nov. 4.
Stephanie West Gober, the 1500 block of Skillet Creek Road, Hartsville, charged with failure to give immediate notice on an accident and leaving the scene of an accident with damage on Nov. 4.
Albert Ira Hartless III, the 900 block of Powell Grove Road, Lebanon, charged with home improvement service provider fraud and larceny on Nov. 2.
Dillon Shay Lannom, the 200 block of Carr Lane, Castalian Springs, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license, evading arrest by motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot on Nov. 1.
Sergio Lopez, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with driver’s license violation on Nov. 1.
Joseph Lee Moss, Dixon Springs Road, Dixon Springs, charged with probation violation on Nov. 7.
Tommy Lee Overby, the 700 block of Reed Road, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Nov. 5.
William Elijah Spickard, the 3000 block of Highway 231, Castalian Springs, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Nov. 2.
James Fredrick Stack, the 400 block of Fort Blount Road, Hartsville, charged with assault and possession of stolen property on Nov. 1.
James Kevin Wolverton, Jr., the 200 block of Portland Blvd., Portland, charged with home improvement service provider fraud and with being a felony fugitive from justice on Oct. 31.
