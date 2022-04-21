Area arrests
Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department
Glen Edward Turner, Jr., 56, the 9800 block of Hartsville Pike, Lebanon, charged with driving under the influence (fifth charge), failure to give immediate notice, leaving the scene of an accident with damage, driving on a revoked license (third charge), and probation violation on April 12 by Officer David Morgan.
Joshua Lawrence Seagraves, 31, the 500 block of Ryan Boyd Court, Lebanon, charged with violation of probation on April 14 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Samuel Reese Durham, 41, the 3000 block of Highway 10, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation and violation of sex offender registry on April 15 by Officer Randy Linville.
Ariel Renea Dix, 39, the 400 block of River Street, Hartsville, charged with driving on a revoked, suspended, or canceled license on April 15 by Officer Brad Basford.
Leah Angela Courson, 40, Village Lane, Hartsville, charged with aggravated domestic assault on April 16 by Officer David Morgan.
Danisha Geraldine Howerton, 27, the 400 block of Sidney Morgan Road, Rutledge, charged with failure to appear on April 16 by Officer David Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.