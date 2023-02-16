Cassaundra Michelle Dailey, the 1200 block of Hazelwood St., Murfreesboro, charged with manufacturing, delivering, and selling a controlled substance and introducing and possessing contraband in a penal institute on Feb. 10.
Christopher Reed Eden, Crow Avenue, Gamaliel, Kentucky, charged with failure to appear on Feb. 10.
Zachary Lee Emmitt, the 700 block of Old Lake Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence, simple possession with casual exchange, and possessing a handgun while intoxicated on Feb. 7.
Willie Jean Hogan, the 300 block of Front St., Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Feb. 9.
Rene de Jesus Ortiz-Lopez, the 100 block Joyner Drive, Smyrna, charged with having a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license, driving under the influence, and tampering with and fabricating evidence on Feb. 10.
Travis Keith Rolin, the 5400 Green Grove Road, Hartsville, charged with simple possession with casual exchange, failure to appear, probation violation, and tampering with and fabricating evidence on Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.