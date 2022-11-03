Melvin Roy Dill, the 700 block of Middlefork Road, Hartsville, charged with allowing dog to roam on Oct. 31.
Nathan Daniel Duncan, the 2800 block of Ashley Street, Kingsport, charged with misdemeanor fugitive from justice on Oct. 26.
Kristi Leigh Gregory, the 200 block of College Street, Hartsville, charged with driving with a non-resident suspended/revoked license on Oct. 25.
Feliciano Funez Mendez, Larry Circle, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on Oct. 28.
Teresa Dawn Mooneyhan-Rollin, Darrell Lane, Hartsville, charged with failure to give immediate notice of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident with damage on Oct. 27.
Andrew Ryan Parks, homeless, charged with failure to appear on Oct. 25.
John Sullivan Lawrence, the 9300 block of Trousdale Ferry Pike, Lebanon, charged with failure to appear on Oct. 27.
