Zachary Suddeth Anderson, the 1000 block of Homer Scott Road, Bethpage, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license, simple drug possession with casual exchange, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia on Dec. 9.
Joshua Craig Belcher, the 10,000 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on Dec. 6.
Richard Frances Burgess III, the 300 block of White Bluff Lane, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on Dec. 9.
Donavan Clinton, the 1400 block of Highway 50, Centerville, charged with failure to appear on Dec. 9.
William Grant Dalton, the 200 block of River St., Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Dec. 7.
Gregory Michael Garifi, the 800 block of Lafayette Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with abandonment/non-support of a child on Dec. 6.
Michael Alexander Hudson, the 2100 block of Highway 12, Ashland City, charged with failure to appear on Dec. 11.
Kayla Ann O’Neal, the 4500 block of Browning Branch Road, Bethpage, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Dec. 5.
Taylor Nicole Sheehan, the 200 block of Templow Road, Bethpage, charged with vandalism on Dec. 9.
Jennifer Cammara Stewart, the 100 block of Pinehurst Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Dec. 12.
