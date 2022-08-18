Jeremy Eugene Darnell, the 3000 block of Fort Blount Road, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 12.
Justin Michael Hobbs, the 400 block of Bradshaw Road, Hartsville, charged with failure to pay on Aug. 15.
Susan Mae Howerton, the 2000 block of Cherry Street, Rutledge, charged with probation violation on Aug. 8.
Michael Alexander Hudson, the 2000 block of Highway 12, Ashland City, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 8.
Jose Juan Jimenez-Palacios, the 300 block of Town Hall Road, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 13.
Ricky Joe Jones, the 200 block of Chaperal Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 13.
Gary Luis Juarez, the 400 block of Nubia Road, Westmoreland, charged with simple possession with casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 11.
Andrew Martin Lee, Village Lane, Hartsville, charged with simple possession with casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 13.
Jose Rigoberto Reyes, the 1400 block of Dogwood Lane, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 10.
Walter James Rumley, the 600 block of Leeath Chapel Road, Carthage, charged with probation violation on Aug. 8.
Gregory Charles Young, the 500 block of Highway 231, Castalian Springs, charged with aggravated domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon on Aug. 10.
