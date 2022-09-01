Area arrests
Elizabeth Florence Belcher, Cookeville Highway, Carthage, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 24.
Herbert Danial Benham, the 5700 block of Highway 48 North, Cumberland Furnace, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 26.
Justin Dwaine Brumley, the 100 block of Kile Lake Lane Southeast, Cleveland, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license, driving under the influence, financial responsibility violation, and reckless driving on Aug. 28.
Kelly Marie Creasy, the 200 block of Rogers Street, Hartsville, charged with two counts of failure to appear and manufacturing/delivering/selling a controlled substance on Aug. 25.
Matthew Shane Dies, the 2400 block of Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, charged with two counts of probation violation on Aug. 27.
Jeremy Eugene Hutchinson, the 1000 block of Glasgow Branch Road, Hartsville, charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage, duty to give information and render aid, and failure to give immediate notice of an accident on Aug. 26.
Michael Donovan Myrick, the 4700 block of Austin Peay Highway, Westmoreland, charged with probation violation on Aug. 26.
Orenda Matunaaga Schiavone, the 300 block of Andrews Avenue, Hartsville, charged with theft-all other larceny and four counts of forgery on Aug. 25.
Bertrum Irving Tottress, Rolling Acres Loop, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault and evading arrest on foot on Aug. 26.
