James Corey Flatt, the 3000 block of Oak Grove Church Road, Bethpage, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while intoxicated on March 5.
Destiny Lee Gonzalez, the 3100 block of Fort Blount Road, Dixon Springs, charged with aggravated criminal trespass on March 1.
Jeffery Dean Hale, Davis Lane North, Lebanon, charged with simple drug possession with casual exchange and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia on March 1.
Eric Lee Higginbotham, the 900 block of Bradley Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possessing methamphetamine, manufacturing/delivering/selling a controlled substance, possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia, and falsification of drug test results on March 2.
Shanna Desha Hobbs, the 400 block of Andrews Ave., Hartsville, charged with harassment on March 5.
Jeremy David Johnson, the 100 block of Oak Haven Drive, Gallatin, charged with larceny on March 4.
Mickey Jay Ray, the 900 block of Turner Drive, Hartsville, charged with bond conditions violation on Feb. 28.
Roechell Trenell Reed, the 100 block of Barry Ave., charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possessing methamphetamine and possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia on March 2.
Justin Andrew Stacey, the 200 block of Damascus St., Hartsville, charged with failure to appear and probation violation on March 3.
Jennifer Cammara Stewart, the 100 block of Parkhurst Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license and possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia on March 5.
Latisha Nakoya Thurman, the 1400 block of Toshiba Drive, Lebanon, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possessing methamphetamine and simple drug possession with casual exchange on March 3.
Tony Nicklos Vantrease, the 200 block of West Forrest Ave., Lebanon, charged with failure to appear on March 2.
