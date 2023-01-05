Area arrests
Stephen Thomas Barber, the 400 bock of College Street, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and criminal trespassing on Dec. 28.
Blake Andrew Davis, the 100 block of Davis Lane, Bethpage, charged with manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 1.
David Brian Hays, the 500 block of Old Highway 31E, Bethpage, charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 31.
Chaz Daniel Rutherford, the 100 block of Circle Drive, Hartsville, charged with theft on Dec. 26.
Jerri Lynn Rutherford, the 100 block of Circle Drive, Hartsville, charged with theft on Dec. 26.
Teaoni Natalie Shavers, Antioch, charged with probation violation on Dec. 29.
Bill Alan Shepard Jr., the 400 block of Sunset Point, McMinnville, charged with abandonment/non-support of a child on Dec. 28.
Joseph Landon Snell, the 4800 block of Albert Fentress Road, Greenbrier, charged with failure to appear on Dec. 29.
Hunter Lee Sullivan, 3100 block of Green Grove Road, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 1.
