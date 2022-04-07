Area arrests
Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department
Nicala Leigh Christmas, 28, the 1400 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Westmoreland, charged with abandonment/non-support of a child on March 28 by Officer David Morgan.
Charles Tyler Bergdorf, 33, Hartsville, charged with abandonment/non-support of a child on March 30 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Trustin Dwhite Gass, 20, the 1700 block of Hawkins Branch Road, Bethpage, charged with violation of probation on March 30 by Officer David Morgan.
Denise Haggard, 27, the 900 block of East Highway 52 Bypass, Lafayette, charged with introducing drugs into a penal institute and possession of a controlled substance with intent on March 31 by Officer Phillip Harper.
Sarah Darlene Eden, 38, the 2300 block of Old Highway 25, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on April 1 by Officer Phillip Harper.
Joseph David Schemmer, 30, the 6600 block of County House Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky, charged with revoked/suspended/canceled driver’s license on April 1 by Officer David Morgan.
Zachary Montgomery Reeves, 32, McGinnis Lane, Brush Creek, charged with failure to appear on April 1 by Officer David Morgan.
Clifton Michael Corley, 38, the 3600 block of Old Highway 25, Hartsville, charged with public intoxication on April 2 by Officer Jesse Gentry.
Drug task forceRichard Frances Burgess II, 42, the 100 block of College St., Hartsville, charged with possession of a schedule III substance, possession of a schedule IV substance with intent to sell, possession of a schedule VI substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and retaliation for past action on March 30 by Officer Brandon Gooch.
Jan Marie Rutherford, 60, the 100 block of College St., Hartsville, charged with the manufacturing, sale, delivery or possession of a schedule III substance; the manufacturing, sale, delivery or possession of a schedule IV substance; manufacturing, sale, delivery or possession of a schedule VI substance; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on March 30 by Officer Brandon Gooch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.