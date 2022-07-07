- Jeffery Tristan Alexander, the 400 block of East Main Street, Lebanon, charged with probation violation on June 28.
- James Henry Beasley, the 800 block of Kelly Lane, Lebanon, charged with criminal trespass and probation violation on June 27.
- Joshua Davis Bond, the 1000 block of East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, charged with probation violation on June 30.
- Stephanie Loraine Ford, the 600 block of Rogers Lane, Lebanon, charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled license on June 27.
- Diego Ruiz Gomez, the 3000 block of Bufford Highway, Brookhaven, Georgia, charged with driver’s license violation on July 4.
- Christopher Lee King, the 400 block of Green Chapel Road, Henning, charged with failure to appear on June 29.
- Ashley Renae Mangrum, the 200 block of Trousdale Avenue, Gallatin, charged with assault on June 29.
- Gary Wayne Massingille, the 100 block of Cato Street, Hartsville, charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication on June 27.
- Marvin Isaac Minor, Jr., the 100 block of Planters Avenue, Hartsville, charged with theft-all other larceny on June 28.
- Jimmy C. Rollin, Jr., the 100 block of Cato Street, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on June 27.
- James Martin Ware, the 2000 block of River Valley Drive, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault, protective order violation, and three counts of evading arrest on foot on June 28.
Area arrests
Craig Harris
Today's e-Edition
