  • Jeffery Tristan Alexander, the 400 block of East Main Street, Lebanon, charged with probation violation on June 28.
  • James Henry Beasley, the 800 block of Kelly Lane, Lebanon, charged with criminal trespass and probation violation on June 27.
  • Joshua Davis Bond, the 1000 block of East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, charged with probation violation on June 30.
  • Stephanie Loraine Ford, the 600 block of Rogers Lane, Lebanon, charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled license on June 27.
  • Diego Ruiz Gomez, the 3000 block of Bufford Highway, Brookhaven, Georgia, charged with driver’s license violation on July 4.
  • Christopher Lee King, the 400 block of Green Chapel Road, Henning, charged with failure to appear on June 29.
  • Ashley Renae Mangrum, the 200 block of Trousdale Avenue, Gallatin, charged with assault on June 29.
  • Gary Wayne Massingille, the 100 block of Cato Street, Hartsville, charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication on June 27.
  • Marvin Isaac Minor, Jr., the 100 block of Planters Avenue, Hartsville, charged with theft-all other larceny on June 28.
  • Jimmy C. Rollin, Jr., the 100 block of Cato Street, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on June 27.
  • James Martin Ware, the 2000 block of River Valley Drive, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault, protective order violation, and three counts of evading arrest on foot on June 28.

