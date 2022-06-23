Kelly Dawn Craddock, the 1400 block of Canoe Branch Road, Lebanon, charged with failure to appear on June 17.
Jamilyn Sue Daugherty, the 100 block of Wright Lane, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on June 20.
Marvin Isaac Minor, Sr., the 100 block of Planters Avenue, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/canceled license on June 19.
Tommy Lee Overby, the 700 block of Reed Lane, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear and probation violation on June 15.
James Raymond Voorhees, the 700 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage, failure to give immediate notice on an accident, and driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on June 16.
