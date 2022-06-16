Johnny Dale Adkins, the 400 block of Scruggs Lane, Hartsville, charged with harassment on June 11.
Jesse Michael Bowen, the 300 block of Reed Lane, Lafayette, charged with driving with a revoked, suspended, or cancelled license on June 10.
Christopher Jean Davis, the 900 block of Reed Lane, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on June 9.
Billy Ray Freeman, the 100 block of Parker Lane, Hartsville, charged with two counts of probation violation on June 10.
Wendell Jay Harris, the 400 block of Nixon Drive, Lebanon, charged with probation violation on June 12.
Laura Lee Holland, the 100 block of Tom Welch Road, Crossville, charged with probation violation on June 7.
William Edward Pope, Jr., the 500 block of Golden Hollow Road, Dixon Springs, charged with bond conditions violation on June 10.
Zack James Scott, the 100 block of Carey Road, Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault on June 8.
Travis Craig Whitaker, the 100 block of Deer Haven Road, Indian Mound, charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment, and interference with an emergency call on June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.