David Lee Asbridge, the 1700 block of Skillet Creek Road, Gallatin, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license on Feb. 25.
Tyresha Desmejay Burnley, the 200 block of Sam Beasley Road, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/canceled driver’s license on Feb. 20.
Shirley Jane Carter, the 400 block of Fargo Road, Hartsville, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possessing methamphetamine, simple drug possession with casual exchange, and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Feb. 24.
Alexis Marie Hines, the 300 block of Martin Ave., Lebanon, charged with probation violation on Feb. 24.
Joshua Charles Kuhn, the 200 block of Broadway St., Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license, simple drug possession with casual exchange, and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Feb. 21.
Anthony Lynn Lattimore, the 2900 block of Carthage Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with abandonment/non-support of a child on Feb. 24.
Remington Cody Maynard, Crook Lane, Castalian Springs, charged with driving under the influence on Feb. 25.
David Alan McCarter, the 400 block of River Road, Hartsville, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on Feb. 21.
Joseph Mark Merryman, address unknown, charged with evading arrest on foot on Feb. 21.
Ashley Deshay Mosley, the 100 block of Riverwood Circle, Carthage, charged with misdemeanor driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license on Feb. 26.
Antoine Dequincey Weddle, Jeremy Drive, Jackson, charged with probation violation on Feb. 22.
Gavin Bryant Whiticker, the 1500 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.