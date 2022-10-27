Demario Caldwell, the 100 block of Macon Way, Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault and second degree murder on Oct. 20.
Daniel Lamont Corder, the 100 block of Gregory Street, Hartsville, charged with contempt of court for court of record on Oct. 17.
James Nelson Coulter III, the 200 block of Carroll Road, Clifton, charged with assault on Oct. 20.
Marcus Tdrell Daniels, the 400 block of Maumee Avenue, McComb, Mississippi, charged with probation violation on Oct. 21.
Bailey Martin Dick, Hoggins Creek Road, Carthage, charged with aggravated assault and filing a false report on Oct. 19.
Jessie Lee Dickens, homeless, charged with public intoxication on Oct. 22.
Cleveland Bernard Frazier, the 100 block of Macon Way, Hartsville, charged with assault on Oct. 20.
Buck Nathan Hitt, the 1900 block of Highway 231 South, Bethpage, charged with driving under the influence on Oct. 23.
Gary Wayne Massingille, the 200 block of Hayes Street, Hartsville, charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest on Oct. 18.
David Alton Mills, the 200 block of Lane Branch Road, Fayetteville, charged with public intoxication on Oct. 22.
Tylec Zitwan Mullins, the 100 block of Cranwill Drive, Hendersonville, charged with assault on Oct. 20.
William Link Murphy, the 50 block of Log Lane, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Oct. 17.
Michael James Ortiz, the 700 block of Crenshaw Road, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Oct. 22.
James Christopher Ramey, the 100 block of Malory Boynton Drive, Manchester, charged with failure to appear on Oct. 17.
Jesse Lee Slade III, the 7400 block of Cockrill Bend Road, Nashville, charged with assault on Oct. 20.
Kortez Ladairus Stone, the 400 block of Green Chapel Road, Henning, charged with assault on Oct. 20.
Jeffrey Deangelo Talley, the 100 block of Macon Way, Hartsville, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession with casual exchange, and introduction and possession of contraband in a penal institute on Oct. 20.
Christopher Michael Thompson, the 800 block of Highway 10, Lafayette, charged with two counts of non-habitual burglary and two counts of criminal trespass on Oct. 21.
Alexander Leroy Underwood, the 7800 block of Retired Court, Murfreesboro, charged with assault on Oct. 20.
Jason Michael Williams, the 1600 block of Dog Branch Road, Dixon Springs, charged with driving under the influence on Oct. 19.
James Curtis Yates, the 1500 block of Dalton Hollow Road, Hartsville, charged with child abuse (Haley’s Law) and homicide on Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.