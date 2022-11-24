Shane Wesley Churchman, the 3200 block of Nonaville Road, Mt. Juliet, charged with failure to appear and passing a worthless check on Nov. 17.
Trustin Dwight Gass, the 3900 block of Oak Grove Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Nov. 20.
Janet Ann Scruggs, the 100 block of Cato Street, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Nov. 19.
Allen Scott Ward, the 1100 block of Pickle Knight Road, Joelton, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Nov. 14.
Clent Lee Watkins, Front Street, Hartsville, charged with criminal trespassing on Nov. 15.
