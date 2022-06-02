Richard Frances Burgess II, the 100 block of College Street, Hartsville, charged with manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possession of methamphetamine on May 28.
Alania Joy Finn, the 400 block of River Street, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on May 29.
Brittany LaShay Majors, the 100 block of Chapel Street, Clarksville, charged with introduction and possession of contraband in a penal institute and two counts of drug manufacturing, delivering, or selling of a controlled substance on May 29.
Travis Keith Rollin, the 5000 block of Green Grove Road, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on May 25.
Phillip Lynn Stevens, Jr., the 1000 block of Pleasant Valley Drive, Hartsville, charged with theft-all other larceny and vandalism on May 27.
Christopher Michael Thompson, the 1000 block of Taylor Branch Lane, Lafayette, charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a handgun while intoxicated on May 28.
Erika Nicole Tomlinson, the 700 block of Armstrong Road, Castalian Springs, charged with protective order violation, resisting arrest, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle on May 27.
Michael Leon Troutt, the 1400 block of Locust Street, Westmoreland, charged with abandonment and non-support of a child on May 27.
