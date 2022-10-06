Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office
Jacqueline Dawn Clemons, homeless, charged with probation violation on Sept. 30.
Samuel Reese Durham, the 1600 block of Glasgow Branch Road, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Sept. 30.
Angela Deann Fisher, the 100 block of Carter Lane, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 29.
Ronnie Dale Goad, the 800 block of North Cumberland Street, Lebanon, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license on Sept. 29.
Robert Joseph Prince, the 300 block of Hayes Street, Hartsville, charged with simple drug possession with casual exchange and evading arrest by motor vehicle on Sept. 28.
Carmer Ann Stevenson, the 2800 block of Green Grove Road, Hartsville, charged with failure to give immediate notice of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident with damage on Oct. 1.
Brooklyn Louise Swindle, the 1200 block of Sulphur College Road, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Sept. 30.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office
Aaron Mitchell Washer, the 600 block of Juniper Lane, Smithville, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 30.
