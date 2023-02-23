- Tyresha D. Burnley, the 200 block of Sam Beasley Road, Hartsville, charged with driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled driver’s license on Feb. 20.
- Gustavo Cruz-Segura, the 500 block of Dalton Hollow Road, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Feb. 19.
- Amy Louise Dake, the 1600 block of Cedar Bluff Road, Lebanon, charged with driving under the influence on Feb. 17.
- Joshua Charles Kuhn, the 200 block of Broadway Street, Hartsville, charged with driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled driver’s license, simple possession with casual exchange, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 21.
- Joseph Mark Merryman, address unknown, charged with evading arrest on foot on Feb. 20.
- Brad Christopher Owen, Fargo Lane, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Feb. 17.
- James Stephen Satterfield, the 10,000 block of Lebanon Highway, Lebanon, charged with driving under the influence, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, and leaving the scene of an accident with damage on Feb. 19.
- Angela Nicole Scott, the 1000 block of Poole Street, Chapmansboro, charged with failure to appear on Feb. 13.
- Alex Wayne Taylor, the 3100 block of Big Springs Road, Lebanon, charged with failure to appear on Feb. 17.
- Milton Lee Wright, the 200 block of Andrews Avenue, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault and failure to appear on Feb. 16.
Area arrests
Craig Harris
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.