Area arrests
Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department
Jose Luis Castellanos, 22, the 100 block of Atkinson Road, Lebanon, charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled license on April 18 by Officer David Morgan.
Marcus Keene Calhoun, 43, the 600 block of East Main Street, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on April 18 by Officer Dusty Cato.
Leah Angele Courson, 40, Village Lane, Hartsville, charged with protective order violation on April 22 by Officer Brian Crook.
Timothy Blake Crabtree, the 1900 block of Scotty Park Road, Gallatin, charged with violation of probation on April 22 by Officer Travis Blair.
Eric Clark Brummitt, 31, the 2300 block of Addison Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 22 by Officer Jesse Gentry.
Travis Lee Polston, 27, the 200 block of Morton Avenue, Gallatin, charged with harassment on April 22 by Officer Randy Linville.
Leroy Wooten, Jr., 32, the 500 block of East Main Street, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on April 24 by Officer Dusty Cato.
Casey Allen Maddux, 23, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on April 24 by Officer Robert Enoch.
Dustin Lynn Carr, 26, the 300 block of East Ridge Court, Hartsville, charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled license on April 25 by Officer David Morgan.
