Scott Tyler Baldwin, the 10000 block of 68th Avenue, Seminole, FL, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 27.
Jacqueline Dawn Clemons, homeless, charged with probation violation on Jan. 26.
Christopher Lee Dean, the 3100 block of Old Highway 25, Hartsville, charged with cruelty to animals, simple drug possession with casual exchange, and introducing and possessing contraband in a penal institute on Jan. 26.
Marvin Ray Evans, the 700 block of Green Wave Drive, Gallatin, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Jan. 26.
Danisha Geraldine Howerton, the 400 block of Sidney Morgan Road, Rutledge, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 27.
William Edward James, Jr., the 100 block of Leath Chapel Road, Bethpage, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Jan. 24.
Earnest Lee Luster III, the 100 block of Hall Street, Hartsville, charged with aggravated domestic assault on Jan. 26.
Mickey Jay Ray, the 900 block of Turner Drive, Hartsville, charged with violation of a protective order on Jan. 29.
Timothy Eugene Scarborough, the 200 block of East Maple Drive, Lebanon, charged with driver’s license violation, evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment on Jan. 25.
Jose David Serrano, the 100 block of Belgium Court A, Hermitage, charged with allowing dog to roam on Jan. 23.
Brittany Tarneil Stafford, the 100 block of Hickory Ridge Lane, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 26.
Cortavious Deshawn Sydnor, the 700 block of Old Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, charged with probation violation on Jan. 23.
Ryan Lee Trammel, the 1600 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Hartsville, charged with evading arrest on foot on Jan. 23.
James Raymond Voorhees, the 200 block of Claiborne Lane, Hartsville, charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia on Jan. 28.
