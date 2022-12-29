Christopher Allen Adams, the 400 block of West Main Street, Hartsville, charged with shoplifting on Dec. 20.
Osorio Isaias Molina, the 300 block of Main Street, Lafayette, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license and driving under the influence on Dec. 25.
Nathaniel Keith Murray, the 500 block of Rome Road, Riddleton, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license and driving under the influence on Dec. 23.
Sarah Ann Newberry, the 500 block of Courthouse View Street, Lafayette, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Dec. 24.
Farrakhan Abduhl Porter, the 2100 block of River Valley Drive, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Dec. 19.
Saul Rodriguez, the 1100 block of Litton Avenue, Nashville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Dec. 19.
Chaz Daniel Rutherford, the 100 block of Circle Drive, Hartsville, charged with theft on Dec. 26.
Jerri Lynn Rutherford, the 100 block of Circle Drive, Hartsville, charged with theft on Dec. 26.
Edward Jerome Stewart, the 1400 block of Blackjack Road, Franklin, Kentucky, charged with 14 counts of forgery and parole violation on Dec. 21.
