Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department
Ignacio Zetina Arellano, 39, the 500 block of Main Street, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on July 5.
Jacqueline Dawn Clemons, 35, the 400 block of Andrews Avenue, Hartsville, charged with theft-all other larceny on July 10.
Teddy Lee Hawkins, 56, the 1000 block of Shady Cove Road, Gallatin, charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled license on July 9.
Abraham Perez Ramirez, 43, the 400 block of Duncan Road, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on July 9.
Zachery Montgomery Reeves, 33, McGinnis Lane, Brush Creek, charged with failure to appear on July 8.
Keith Anthony Shivers, 49, the 900 block of Walnut Grove Road, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on July 10.
Christopher Micheal Thompson, 50, the 800 block of Highway 10, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear, temporary taking of a motor vehicle-joyriding, and parole violation on July 9.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Diego Ruiz Gomez, 29, the 3000 block of Bufford Highway, Brookhaven, Georgia, charged with driver’s license violation on July 4.
