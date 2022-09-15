Keandre Levez Bates, Edna W. Grooms Lane, Watertown, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while intoxicated on Sept. 11.
Luis Enrique Cruz-Ramirez, Leigh Anna Circle, Lafayette, charged with a driver’s license violation on Sept. 7.
Alaina Joy Finn, the 200 block of Hayes Street, Hartsville, charged with the temporary taking of a motor vehicle on Sept. 11.
James Robert Jenkins, the 1000 block of Scott Road, Bethpage, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 9.
Kelsi Danielle Smith, the 200 block of Thomas Terrace, Lebanon, charged with two counts of failure to appear on Sept. 8.
Bertrum Irving Tottress, homeless, charged as being a fugitive from justice on Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.