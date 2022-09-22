Aaron Allen Brooks, the 200 block of Denning Ford Road, Portland, charged with domestic assault and aggravated burglary on Sept. 18.
William Shanon Jarrett, the 200 block of Cedar Street, Lebanon, charged with shoplifting on Sept. 18.
Tina Deshea Jennings, the 400 block of Hobbs Avenue, Lebanon, charged with shoplifting on Sept. 18.
Billy Gene Johnson, the 3400 block of Old Rock Island Road, McMinnville, charged with probation violation on Sept. 13.
Derek Walthel Neal, the 800 block of Sparta Pike, Lebanon, charged with abandonment/non-support of a child on Sept. 15.
Shannen Lorraine Rosemary, the 1200 block of Mires Road, Mt. Juliet, charged with assault on Sept. 18.
Deterries Quinnico Seymour, the 3100 block of Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, charged with simple possession with casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear on Sept. 12.
Jacob Ray Thaxton, the 100 block of Planters Avenue, Hartsville, charged with evading arrest on foot and probation violation on Sept. 16.
Elmer Ramon Urena-Ponce, the 1100 block of Skillet Creek Road, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on Sept. 17.
Jennifer Renee White, the 700 block of Carey Road, Hartsville, charged with homicide on Sept. 18.
Christopher Michael Whitefield, the 700 block of Mutton Hollow Hill Road, Bethpage, charged with larceny on Sept. 14.
