James Henry Beasley, the 800 block of Due West Circle, Lafayette, charged with probation violation on Aug. 6.
Terry Lee Chandler, the 200 block of Albright Lane, Gallatin, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 1.
Kobe Skylar Ford, the 500 block of Claiborne Street, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 2.
Jesse Alvarez Garduno, the 500 block of Cheyenne Drive, Madison, charged with assault on Aug. 4.
Chasity Carol Knight, the 400 block of Bridle Path Lane, Hartsville, charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, manufacturing, delivering, selling, and possession of methamphetamines, and ignition interlock device on Aug. 6.
Alexis Paige Murphy Stout, the 100 block of Flontenay Drive, Lebanon, charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication on August 1.
Walter James Rumley, the 600 block of Leeath Chapel Road, Carthage, charged with probation violation on Aug. 8.
Samantha Marie Skeen, the 300 block of Meador Drive, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 1.
Angel Ann Twyman, the 300 block of Andrews Avenue, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Aug. 4.
Jennifer Lynn Walker, the 300 block of Andrews Avenue, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Aug. 4.
Keishunne Haywood Walker, the 300 block of Andrews Avenue, Hartsville, charged with criminal impersonation on Aug. 4.
Joshua Lee Wilson, the 60 block of Caydras Way, Lafayette, charged with identity theft, criminal impersonation, and driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 6.
