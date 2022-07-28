Dawson Brent Avery, 22, Conditt Hollow Road, Elmwood, charged with aggravated domestic assault on July 21.
James Henry Beasley, 40, the 800 block of Dewitt Circle, Lafayette, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on July 18.
Jonathon David Bray, Jr., 22, the 400 block of Robertson Lane, Castalian Springs, charged with driving under the influence on July 24.
Troy Allen Jenkins, 47, the 300 block of Herod Lane, Hartsville, charged with simple drug possession with casual exchange on July 19.
Brad Christopher Owen, 39, Fargo Lane, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on July 24.
Dustin Lee Primm, 30, the 800 block of River Valley Drive, Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault on July 23.
Jacob Ray Thaxton, 22, the 100 block of Planters Avenue, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on July 18.
Danny Wayne Williams, 53, the 100 block of Rogers Street, Hartsville, charged with manufacturing, delivering, selling or possession of methamphetamine and probation violation on July 22.
