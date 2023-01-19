Charles Daniel Armstrong, the 100 block of McCrary Circle, Dixon Springs, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 14.
Mitchell Ray Bradford, the 6700 block of Beckwith Road, Mt. Juliet, charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle and reckless driving on Jan. 13.
Trevon Jamond Cates, the 400 block of Taylor Home Road, Knoxville, charged with probation violation on Jan. 13.
Casey Leighann Conyer, the 100 block of Horseshoe Bend Lane, Elwood, charged with misdemeanor probation violation on Jan. 14.
Kelly Marie Creasy, Front Street, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Jan. 14.
Joshua Matthew Goad, the 300 block of Front Street, Hartsville, charged with public intoxication on Jan. 13.
Darrell Eugene Graves, Jr., the 700 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 14.
Luis Ferando Herbert Covarrubias, the 2800 block of Saddle Barn West Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana, charged with simple possession with casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Jan. 15.
Michael Joseph Holder, the 1300 block of Jones Avenue, Nashville, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 12.
Leah Deshea Mabry, the 900 block of Long Creek Road, Lafayette, charged with assault and vandalism on Jan. 10.
Maria Francisca Pena Orozco, the 100 block of Bell Trace Lane, Antioch, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Jan. 9.
Sabrina Elizabeth Rhodes, the 100 block of County Line Road, Bell Buckle, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license, simple possession with casual exchange, and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Jan. 11.
Alwin Eliezer Rodriguez Rostran, the 2800 block of Saddle Barn West Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana, charged with driver’s license violation on Jan. 15.
Jimmy Davis Satterfield, the 200 block of Broadway St., Hartsville, charged with public intoxication on Jan. 9.
James Fredrick Stack, the 400 block of Fort Blount Road, Hartsville, charged with two counts of failure to appear on Jan. 14.
Brittany Deshay Stacy, the 3100 block of Tropic Blvd., Fort Pierce, Florida, charged with simple possession with casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Jan. 15.
Misty Dawn Torres, the 100 block of Saddle Lane, Hartsville, charged with misdemeanor probation violation on Jan. 10.
Ismael Imul Tzoy the 200 block of Grandview Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driver’s license violation on Jan. 15.
Christina Pleashan Walker, the 4600 block of Christyshire Drive, Memphis, charged with simple possession with casual exchange on Jan. 14.
Christopher Ryan York, the 500 block of Courthouse View Street, Lafayette, charged with simple possession with casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Jan. 13.
