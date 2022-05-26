Jacqueline Dawn Clemons, the 400 block of Andrews Lane, Hartsville, charged with larceny 0n May 19.
Daniel Thomas Harris, the 600 block of Old Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, charged with violation of probation on May 18.
Jacob Riley Hines, the 300 block of Martin Avenue, Lebanon, charged with aggravated criminal trespass and vandalism on May 19.
Gary Wayne Massingille, the 100 block of Cato Lane, Hartsville, charged with public intoxication on May 20.
Steven Anthony Perry, the 100 block of Hall Street, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on May 20.
Sarah Alyssa Price, the 200 block of Hidden Acres Court, Kingsport, charged with introduction and possession of contraband in a penal institute, simple possession of drugs with casual exchange and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia on May 21.
Orenda Matunaaga Schiavone, the 1700 block of Belcher Lane, Hartsville, charged with forgery, illegal possession and use of a credit or debit card on May 16.
James Melvin Stansberry, Jr., the 5000 block of Bonnahill Drive, Hermitage, charged with failure to appear on May 20.
James Martin Ware, the 2000 block of River Valley Drive, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on May 18.
