Randy Matt Collins, the 100 block of Johnny Spears Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving under the influence on Sept. 3.
Hunter Lynn Dailey, the 3100 block of Dogwood Lane, Cookeville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 29.
Christopher Jean Davis, the 900 block of Reed Lane, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 2.
Caleb Dale Hunter, the 100 Frances Street, Gallatin, charged with probation violation on Sept. 2.
Dustin Gowan Johnson, the 500 block of Bennett Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with larceny on Sept. 3.
Gary Wayne Massengille, the 100 block of Cato Street, Hartsville, charged with public intoxication on Aug 30.
Gary Wayne Massengille, the 100 block of Cato Street, Hartsville, charged with public intoxication on Sept. 3.
James Fredrick Stack, the 400 block Fort Blount Road, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 30.
Alfredo Moto Villalobos, Highland Court, Lebanon, charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling a controlled substance and failure to appear on Sept 1.
