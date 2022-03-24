Trousdale County Sheriff’s DepartmentGloria Hollon Berkley, 61, the 1700 block of Blair Road, Nsahville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule VI substance and introducing contraband into a penal facility on March 19 by Officer Bobby Enoch.
Rebekah Jane Campbell, 38, the 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, Westmoreland, charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, simple possession of a schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 19 by Officer Bobby Enoch.
Laura Elizabeth Cowan, 42, the 400 block of Weeping Elm Road, Mt. Juliet, charged with failure to appear on March 18 by Officer David Morgan.
Keosha Denise Dennis, 29, the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike, Nashville, charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of a schedule II substance with an intent to distribute, possession of a schedule VI substance with an intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 19 by Officer Bobby Enoch.
Austin Eugene Harris, 30, the 1300 block of Winding Way Drive, White House, charged with possession of a schedule IV substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 16 by Officer Bobby Enoch.
Cory Coelle Hesson, 30, the 4300 block of Browning Branch Road, Bethpage, charged with failure to appear on March 14 by Officer Brian Crook.
Thomas Jerome Hinkle, 39, the 100 block of Kristen Lane, Gainesboro, charged with violation of probation on March 16 by Officer Daniel Gunter.
Thomas Larry Joyce III, 27, the 3900 block of Ruyan Cove, Murfreesboro, charged with violation of probation on March 14 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Angela Dawn Manier, 46, the 1300 block of Main St. North, Carthage, charged with theft (shoplifting) on March 20 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Gary Wayne Massingille, 39, the 100 block of Cato St., Hartsville, charged with public intoxication on March 17 by Officer Dusty Cato.
Michael Donovan Myrick, 19, the 4700 block of Austin Peay Highway, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on March 19 by Officer David Morgan.
Jason William Pearson, Jr., 22, Friendship Hallow Road North, Carthage, charged with violation of probation on March 17 by Officer Daniel Gunter.
Jimmy Anderson Smallwood, 35, charged with violation of probation on March 14 by Officer Travis Blair.
Clent Lee Watkins, 60, Front Street, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license on March 18 by Officer David Morgan.
