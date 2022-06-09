Crystalyn Jude Bell, the 1900 block of Old Greenbrier Pike, Greenbrier, charged with vandalism on June 3.
Jarrett Thornton England, the 2100 block of Cason Lane, Murfreesboro, charged with aggravated domestic assault and vandalism on June 1.
Rickie Donnell Frazier, Jr., the 400 block of Rockwood Drive, Hermitage, charged with arson and aggravated burglary on June 2.
Michael Shane Goolsby, the 500 block of Dalton Hollow Road, Hartsville, charged with being a fugitive from justice on June 1.
Daisy Deann Humphrey, the 100 block of Planters Avenue, Hartsville, charged with assault and harassment on June 2.
Alan Michael Long, the 2800 block of Oak Grove Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest by a motor vehicle, and having a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license on June 3.
Gary Wayne Massingille, homeless, charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication on June 2.
Travis Lee Polston, the 200 block of Morton Avenue, Gallatin, charged with protective order violation on June 2.
Tiffany Denise Rodgers, the 4700 block of Childs Drive, Memphis, charged with simple possession with casual exchange and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia on June 4.
Anthony Jerome Rogers, the 200 block of Hayes Street, Hartsville, charged with harassment on June 3.
Orenda Matunaaga Schiavone, the 1700 block of Belcher Lane, Hartsville, charged with possession of stolen property and identity theft on May 31.
Justin Andrew Stacey, the 200 block of Damascus Avenue, Hartsville, charged with vandalism and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia on May 31.
