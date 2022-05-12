Area arrests
Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department
Cher Ami Amber Pace, 32, the 100 block of Greentop St., Hartsville, charged with allowing dog to roam at large on May 2 by Officer Bobby Enoch.
Andrew Mcilwain Thomas, 26, the 200 block of East Ridge Court, Hartsville, charged with possession of schedule VI marijuana, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of schedule IV alprazolam with intent to sell, failure to give immediate notice, filing false report, and leaving the scene of an accident on May 3 by Officer Brandon Gooch.
Jamie Lee Smith, 39, the 1200 block of Hillsdale Estates, Dixon Springs, charged with failure to appear and driving while license is suspended on May 5 by Officer David Morgan.
James Fredrick Stack, 56, Bethpage, charged with theft without larceny on May 5 by Officer David Morgan.
LaDonna Lee Holder, 46, homeless, charged with violation of probation on May 6 by Officer Travis Blair.
Jacinda Sue Sanders, 41, the 300 block of Jones Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with probation violation on May 6 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Tyler Wayne Stafford, 30, the 900 block of Hilltop Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with two counts of violation of probation on May 7 by Officer Phillip Harper.
Billy Ray Freeman, 51, the 100 block of Parker Lane, Hartsville, charged with assault on May 7 by Officer Dusty Cato.
Adam Blake Sprague, 38, the 200 block of Sumner Avenue, Gallatin, charged with failure to give immediate notice on accident, leaving the scene of an accident, financial responsibility violation on May 7 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Feliciano Mendez Funez, 34, Larry Circle, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on May 8 by Officer Phillip Harper.
Christopher Eden, 40, Village Lane, Hartsville, charged with theft/shoplifting on May 8 by Officer Wesley Taylor.
Dakota Paige Lampley, 23, the 1400 block of Carr Branch Road, Lafayette, charged with probation violation on May 8 by the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department.
Tremayne Darrell Jackson, 39, the 700 block of Drivers Circle, Hartsville, charged with aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault on May 8 by Officer Bobby Enoch.
Mark DeWayne Harper, 51, the 100 block of Church Street, charged with failure to appear on May 9 by Officer Randy Linville.
Terry Dale Turner, 47, the 100 block of Swisher Road, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear, probation violation, and evading arrest by motor vehicle on May 9 by Officer Brad Basford.
Tennessee Highway PatrolAngela Elizabeth Housley, 41, the 200 block of Morton Avenue, Nashville, charged with driving under the influence (third offense) on May 5 by Officer Justin Cobble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.