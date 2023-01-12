Tomas Hernandez Baltazar, the 200 block of Chaney Boulevard, LaVergne, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Jan. 2.
Deandre Marrece Ellis, the 100 block of Macon Way, Hartsville, charged with introduction and possession of contraband in a penal institute and first-degree murder on Jan. 6.
Jeffrey Manuel Harrison, the 600 block of Wagoner St., Lebanon, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Jan. 8.
Jeffery Curtis Hicks, the 100 block of Macon Way, Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault and introduction and possession of contraband in a penal institute on Jan. 6.
Brooklyn Nicole Jenkins, the 2000 block of River Valley Drive, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Jan. 7.
Devin Alan Jenkins, the 200 block of Myrtle Love Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic assault on Jan. 6.
Amber Elizabeth Phifer, the 400 block of River Street, Hartsville, charged with domestic assault on Jan. 4.
Machelle Lashae Qualls, the 400 block of Sugar Circle Road, Hermitage, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Jan. 4.
Ricky Wayne Reece, the 200 block of Andrew Avenue, Hartsville, charged with home improvement service provider fraud on Jan. 7.
Gustavo Garcia Reyes, the 7000 block of Cockrill Bend Blvd., Nashville, charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 6.
Jimmy C. Rollins, Jr., the 400 block of Rolling Acres Loop, Hartsville, charged with probation violation on Jan. 3.
Tyler James Ware, the 2000 block of River Valley Road, Hartsville, charged with bond conditions violation on Jan. 7.
Jennifer Kay Woodall, the 800 block of Corinth Road, Portland, charged with probation violation on Jan. 7.
