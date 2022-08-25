Montrez Angelo Buchanan, the 2900 Block of Arthur Drive, Murfreesboro, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 19.
Kyle Spencer Buss, the 100 block of Green Acres Lane, Gainesboro, charged with introduction and possession of contraband in the penal institution, manufacturing, delivering, and selling a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 21.
Brittany Leigh Butcher, the 300 block of Front Street, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 18.
Justin Michael Hobbs, the 400 block of Bradshaw Road, Lebanon, charged with failure to pay on Aug. 15.
Dakota Paige Lampley, the 1700 block of Carr Branch Road, Lafayette, charged with probation violation on Aug. 15.
Andrew Martin Lee, Village Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license on Aug. 16.
Anthony Jerome Rogers, the 200 block of Hayes Street, Hartsville, charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, manufacturing, delivering, selling, and possession of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked/suspended/cancelled license, and probation violation on Aug. 17.
Leslie Kyle Snow, the 1300 block of Oak Knob Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 18.
